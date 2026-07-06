Tonali becomes the most expensive player in Tottenham history

·31·Sport
Tonali becomes the most expensive player in Tottenham history

Tottenham has completed a major deal in the transfer market. The London club has signed Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, setting a new record in the club's history.

The 26-year-old Italian footballer has signed a contract with the 'Spurs' that runs until the summer of 2031.

Transfer fee could reach £100 million

Tottenham will pay Newcastle £92.5 million for Tonali.

If the bonuses included in the deal are met, the total value of the transfer could increase by another £7.5 million. These additional funds depend on the Londoners qualifying for the UEFA Champions League several times.

Thus, Tonali's transfer could eventually reach £100 million.

The previous record was set this year

Before Tonali, the most expensive player in Tottenham's history was Matheus Fernandes.

The Londoners bought the midfielder from West Ham this year for £85 million. However, this record did not last long — Tonali's transfer became a new peak in the club's history.

Tonali's performance last season

Sandro Tonali played 35 matches in the English Premier League last season.

The Italian midfielder provided two assists in these matches. He stands out for his work rate in the center of the pitch, his ball handling, and his ability to control the tempo of the game.

Tottenham strengthens the midfield

Tonali's arrival is expected to add experience and quality to Tottenham's midfield.

The player must now prove on the pitch that the club did not spend a record amount in vain. The price is high, the pressure is even higher — in London, results are now expected, not excuses.

TottenhamSandro TonaliPremier LeagueFootball TransfersUEFA Champions League
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