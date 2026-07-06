Erling Haaland: "This is the greatest match in Norwegian history"

·33·Sport
Erling Haaland: "This is the greatest match in Norwegian history"

Norway national team striker Erling Haaland did not hide his emotions after the historic 2-1 victory over Brazil in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The 25-year-old forward scored a brace and was named Man of the Match. In his opinion, this day holds a special place in the history of Norwegian football.

"This victory will go down in history"

Haaland called the result against Brazil one of the most unforgettable moments in Norwegian football.

"Perhaps this event will go down in Norwegian history. Everyone should enjoy this moment now. It's incredible — one of the most unforgettable days in the history of Norwegian football," he said.

The striker emphasized that the team members should cherish these moments and be proud of the result achieved.

Great inspiration for the younger generation

The Norwegian leader believes that the victory over Brazil will inspire many young footballers in the country.

"We are very proud of this result. I think this victory will inspire many young people. I was also inspired by such victories when I was a child," Haaland said.

He called on all Norwegian fans to enjoy one of the biggest victories in the country's football history.

"One chance was enough for us"

Haaland said that patience and making effective use of opportunities were decisive in the match.

"Every match is unique. We needed at least one chance. The most important thing was to wait for it and use it effectively when it appeared," the forward said.

His first header put Norway ahead, while the second goal decided the fate of the match.

Called the second goal a "miracle"

Speaking about his decisive goal, Haaland admitted that it was difficult to put his emotions into words.

"The header made it 1-0. The second goal was a real miracle. It's hard to describe," ESPN quoted him as saying.

Norway reached the quarterfinals

Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 and advanced to the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

Haaland added the victories over Ivory Coast and Brazil to the team's greatest achievements.

Now Norway faces another huge test. But for a team that stopped Brazil, the word 'impossible' has become quite outdated.

Erling HaalandNorwayWorld Cup 2026BrazilFootball
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