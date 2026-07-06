Red flag appears at Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremony

·102·World
Red flag appears at Ali Khamenei's farewell ceremony

A red flag calling for revenge was raised over the dome of the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran. For the past three days, this religious complex hosted the farewell ceremony for Iran's late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his family members, reports TASS. TASS.

It is reported that several million people came to bid farewell to Khamenei during the final hours his coffin remained at the complex. Participants carried Iranian flags and portraits of the former leader.

Mourning events continued in other parts of the capital. In the evening, many people gathered in Tehran's main squares to express their support for the Islamic Republic's leadership.

Preparations are underway in the city for a large funeral procession where the coffins of Ali Khamenei and his relatives who died with him will be carried. Iranian officials stated that between 15 and 20 million people could participate in this ceremony.

In Shia tradition, the red flag is interpreted as a symbol of revenge. It was reported to bear an inscription meaning 'O avengers of Hussein'.

Ali KhameneiTehranIranImam Khomeini MosallaRed FlagFuneral Ceremony
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