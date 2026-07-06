Alphonso Davies shares his feelings after the disappointment at the 2026 World Cup

Star defender of the Canadian national team and Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies, called the 2026 World Cup one of the most difficult periods of his career. For Canada, one of the tournament hosts, the competition ended in the Round of 16, but the team's main leader barely appeared on the pitch due to injury. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In the Round of 16 match held in Houston, Canada lost to Morocco with a score of 0:3. Although the team led by Jesse Marsch earned praise for their courageous play, the absence of a talent like Alphonso Davies in the lineup proved decisive at the crucial moment. The Bayern player was forced to spend the entire match on the bench.

According to Goal.com, the 25-year-old footballer addressed fans via social media, speaking about the physical and mental difficulties that plagued him during the tournament. Davies admitted that he could not reach his best form due to a hamstring injury that has been ongoing since May.

Injury and mental pressure

"We didn't want our World Cup journey to end this way. Representing Canada on the world's biggest stage is always an honor for me. I am proud of my teammates who gave everything for the country," the footballer wrote on his page. According to him, being unable to help his team due to injury was a heavy blow.

Alphonso Davies played only 15 minutes throughout the entire tournament. Such a low figure indicates that the player's physical condition did not meet the demands of the competition. However, he does not want to use this as an excuse. "I don't believe in excuses. Football is full of failures; the main thing is how you respond to them," he added.

This situation is a concern not only for the Canadian national team but also for Bayern Munich. The Munich club hopes that their fastest full-back will fully recover before the new season. Davies emphasized that this setback motivates him to become stronger and work harder in training.

For football fans, it was unexpected that a world-class star like Alphonso Davies could not showcase himself in such a major tournament. The Canadian national team, even in Davies' absence, proved that they built a strong foundation for the future by trying to put up a worthy fight.