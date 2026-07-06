Pedri on Lionel Messi: His performance at the 2026 World Cup is incredible

·20·Sport
Pedri on Lionel Messi: His performance at the 2026 World Cup is incredible

Barcelona and Spain's young star Pedri has not hidden his admiration for the performances Lionel Messi is delivering at the 2026 World Cup. The midfielder, currently preparing for the knockout stages with his national team, described it as "insane" that his former teammate is still playing at the highest level despite his age. According to Goal.com, Pedri considers the Argentine legend the greatest player in history. This is reported by Goal.com .

Pedri fondly remembers the time he played alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona. He emphasizes that training every day with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was a masterclass in itself. Messi, now playing for Inter Miami, continues to amaze everyone with his unique talent in World Cup matches. For Pedri, every move he makes on the pitch is the pinnacle of skill.

Dream Final: Spain vs. Argentina

Although the Spanish national team is preparing for a tough match against Portugal in the knockout stage, Pedri is looking further ahead. He dreams of facing Lionel Messi's Argentina in the World Cup final. "It would be amazing if this dream came true, as it would mean we reached the final. Playing against my mentor in a match of this magnitude would be the biggest event of my career," says the Barcelona playmaker.

Speaking about Messi's current form, Pedri highlighted his quality. He believes that only those with exceptional, God-given talent can perform at this level at such an age. In an interview with AS, he called Messi the best player in history and expressed his enjoyment of watching him play.

Hansi Flick and changes at Barcelona

During the conversation, Pedri also touched upon the changes not only in the national team but also at the club. He says that with the arrival of new head coach Hansi Flick, a winning mentality has been established in the team. The German specialist managed to completely transform the team's play by optimizing the players' positions and roles on the pitch.

Pedri himself has started playing in a deeper position under Flick, at the heart of the playmaking process. This allows him to have more contact with the ball and control the team's attacks. Although Luis Enrique previously demanded a similar role from him, Pedri specifically acknowledged the competitiveness and winning spirit that Flick has brought to the team.

Currently, Spain and Barcelona fans expect great results from Pedri. His respect for Messi and his passion for winning the World Cup show how high the young footballer's ambitions are. If Spain and Argentina meet in the final, it will undoubtedly be a true celebration for the football world.

Lionel MessiPedriBarcelonaSpainFootball
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