Chelsea ready to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho: Londoners set transfer fee

Chelsea are planning a major squad overhaul during the summer transfer window. As part of the reforms led by new head coach Xabi Alonso, talented Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho is expected to be put up for sale. The player, who was brought in from Manchester United with high expectations, failed to secure his place at Stamford Bridge. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Football London, the Chelsea board is ready to listen to offers for the 22-year-old after just one season. Garnacho, who was signed last year for £40 million, failed to prove he could be a long-term part of the club's project, despite signing an extremely long-term contract running until 2032.

A disappointing season and inconsistency

Although Garnacho made 43 appearances in all competitions last season, he failed to become a regular starter. Coaching changes and an unstable environment at the club negatively impacted his performance. Throughout the season, the player managed to score only 8 goals in all tournaments, with only one of them coming in the English Premier League.

The club's management is concerned not only by the low goal tally but also by the player's overall inconsistency. According to Goal.com, Chelsea aims to recoup their initial investment by selling him. Additionally, Manchester United is entitled to a 10% sell-on clause, which forces the Londoners to demand a higher price.

Italian clubs in line

Although Garnacho's time in England has not gone as planned, his reputation in the European market remains high. Currently, representatives from the Italian Serie A are showing serious interest in the player. Specifically, Napoli, Juventus, and Milan are monitoring the winger's situation, while Roma is considering a loan option.

However, Chelsea's management has stated that they will reject any loan offers. The club only wants to enter negotiations for a permanent transfer. The Londoners are confident that, given the player's age and potential, a decent price will be offered as the transfer market heats up.

If this transfer goes through, it will be another attempt by Chelsea to rectify a costly mistake. For Garnacho, this is a new opportunity to revive his career and showcase his high-level play. While official negotiations have not yet begun, the matter is expected to be resolved by the end of the summer.