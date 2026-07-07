IBM quantum computer performs first calculations in fusion energy

·29·Technology
IBM quantum computer performs first calculations in fusion energy

IBM has opened a new chapter in the history of quantum computing: the brand's quantum computer has for the first time calculated the composition of materials necessary for fusion energy. This research, conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is expected to be a significant step toward creating fusion reactors, which are considered a source of "limitless energy" in the future. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Using a quantum system, scientists were able to model nine different molecular configurations of a material considered promising for tritium production. Tritium is considered one of the primary fuel types for most modern fusion reactor projects. IBM representatives emphasize that this is the first time in the world that a quantum computer has performed such a complex practical task.

New generation materials and hybrid approach

At the center of the study is a molten salt mixture known as FLiBe (compounds of lithium, beryllium, and fluorine). This substance is seen as one of the most suitable materials for regenerating and extracting tritium in fusion reactors. However, studying its properties at the molecular level was a very complex task for traditional technologies.

According to ixbt.com, researchers used a hybrid method to achieve this result. This combined the power of quantum computing, AI systems, and exaflop-scale supercomputers. Such synergy allowed for predicting the behavior of complex molecules much more accurately than traditional methods.

IBM experts explain that as the size and complexity of the molecules being modeled increase, calculations for classical computers become difficult in geometric progression. Quantum computers, by their nature, are adapted to simulate processes at the atomic and molecular level, which can accelerate such research by decades.

A step toward the energy of the future

This achievement is not just a laboratory experiment, but a factor that brings the construction of commercial fusion power plants closer. The creation of technology for efficient tritium production plays a decisive role in energy independence and the transition to environmentally friendly energy sources. For countries striving for energy stability, such technological leaps on a global scale are of great importance in the long term.

The fact that quantum technologies are beginning to solve real industrial and energy problems indicates that this field has moved from theoretical concepts to the stage of practical application. IBM and its partners now plan to further expand the scale of calculations and model even more complex chemical processes.

IBMQuantum ComputerFusion EnergyTechnologyAI
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