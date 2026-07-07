Ronaldo shares emotional thoughts after the match against Spain...

Portugal national team forward Cristiano Ronaldo shared emotional thoughts following the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Spain.

Portugal lost 0-1 and ended their participation in the tournament. Ronaldo emphasized that he gave his all for the national team and that his conscience is clear.

"I won three trophies for Portugal"

Ronaldo spoke about his place in the national team and his contribution to the country's football.

"I gave it my all. I won three trophies for Portugal. Before me, Portugal had no trophies at all," he said.

According to the forward, he used every opportunity to fulfill the tasks he set for himself while playing for the national team.

Highlighted the Euro 2016 trophy

Among the trophies he won with Portugal, Ronaldo pointed to the Euro 2016 championship as the most important achievement.

"The Euro 2016 trophy is the most important title the national team has ever won. To be honest, for me, its significance is equal to winning the World Cup," the forward said.

Portugal became European champions for the first time in that tournament.

Spain stopped Portugal

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, Portugal faced Spain.

In a hard-fought match, the Spaniards won 1-0 and advanced to the quarterfinals. Portugal bid farewell to the tournament.

"Tomorrow is a new day"

Ronaldo concluded his post-match address with calm but poignant words.

"I am leaving the team with a clear conscience. I gave it my all. Tomorrow is a new day. Life goes on," he said.

These words are being interpreted as a sign that the Portuguese star's career with the national team is coming to an end. Even if Ronaldo's era with the national team concludes, the mark he left on Portuguese football will not be forgotten for many years.