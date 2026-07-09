Mirziyoyev and Lukashenko sign a historic Declaration between Tashkent and Minsk

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held important negotiations in both narrow and extended formats with the participation of official delegations. At the conclusion of the talks, the leaders of the two countries signed a Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership Relations, which brings mutual relations to an entirely new level. Zamin.uz presents the most important agreements and details of this high-level meeting.

Trade and economic development: The goal is 2 billion dollars

During the meeting, it was noted that the multifaceted relations between the two countries have reached a qualitatively new level in recent years. Economic indicators are growing at a steady pace:

By the numbers: Over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has increased by nearly 3 times, reaching nearly 1 billion dollars by the end of last year. In the period elapsed this year, this figure has grown by another 30 percent. Currently, 360 joint ventures are operating successfully.

The leaders welcomed a concrete action plan to increase the volume of mutual trade to 2 billion dollars in the near future. New cooperation projects will cover sectors such as agriculture, mechanical engineering, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, light industry, and furniture manufacturing.

"Peaceful atom" and Alliance initiatives

During the negotiations, the Uzbek side expressed interest in exchanging experience with Belarus regarding the use of peaceful atomic energy and building modern infrastructure in this field.

Furthermore, the productive results of the third Uzbekistan-Belarus Interregional Forum held in Minsk yesterday (July 8) and the significant investment agreements signed were highly praised. Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed special gratitude to Lukashenko for the initiative to establish the "Uzbekistan-Belarus Friendship Park" in Minsk and invited him to visit Uzbekistan on an official visit.

List of key signed documents

In the presence of the heads of state, a number of important bilateral documents were exchanged, providing for comprehensive cooperation for 2026-2030. They regulate the following areas:

Migration and labor: An agreement on the organized recruitment and involvement of Uzbek citizens for temporary labor activities in the territory of Belarus, as well as a protocol on mutual travel of citizens.

Economy and Industry: A "roadmap" for cooperation in the agro-industrial complex for 2026-2028, a protocol on cooperation in the light industry sector, and a memorandum of understanding between the Ministries of Finance.

Social protection and Science: A memorandum of cooperation in the field of social protection of the population, a memorandum between the Academies of Sciences on scientific-technical cooperation, and an agreement on the establishment of an Expert Council.

Culture and Tourism: A joint action plan to increase the flow of mutual tourists for 2026-2027 and programs for cooperation in the field of culture.

It was decided to organize joint tourism, medical, and educational forums between the two countries by the end of this year. On the international stage, Tashkent and Minsk will continue to consistently support each other within the framework of the UN, CIS, SCO, and the Non-Aligned Movement.