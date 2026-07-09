Another illegal structure demolished in Beruniy

The Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement for the Republic of Karakalpakstan and its territorial divisions are accelerating the implementation of court decisions regarding the demolition of illegal structures.

For example, based on the decision of the Beruniy Inter-district Civil Court dated March 16, 2026, it was ordered to forcibly demolish a foundation intended for residential construction with a total area of 244.8 sq.m, built arbitrarily in the Shabbaz massif of the "Turon" neighborhood of Beruniy district, at the expense of the defendant M.A., and to restore the land area to a usable state.

The enforcement document issued regarding this decision was received by the Beruniy district division of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, and the division's state bailiff initiated enforcement actions.

Specifically, the defendant M.A. was given a 15-day period to voluntarily demolish the illegally constructed structure.

Since the requirements of the court decision were not met within the given timeframe, the illegal structure was forcibly demolished using special technical equipment.