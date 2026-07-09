Conclusion of the Mirziyoyev-Lukashenko meeting: A $2 billion plan on the agenda

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko made a statement to media representatives following their negotiations.

The official visit to Minsk was assessed as a historic event in the relations between the two countries. One of the key outcomes was the signing of a declaration on establishing strategic partnership relations between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

A new page in strategic partnership has been opened

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude to Alexander Lukashenko for the sincere reception and warm hospitality. He also congratulated the people of Belarus on their recently celebrated Independence Day.

The head of state emphasized that the signed declaration would serve the long-term development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

This document is expected to elevate interstate relations to a new level.

Extensive preparations were made ahead of the visit

It was noted that a series of events held on the eve of the visit served as an important foundation for the success of the negotiations.

In particular, meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, political consultations, the third Interregional Forum, Uzbekistan Culture Days, and a meeting of analytical circles took place.

The heads of state specifically emphasized the importance of further developing political dialogue and strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Plan to increase trade volume to $2 billion

Ahead of the summit, a comprehensive plan was adopted to increase the volume of trade to $2 billion.

This plan also covers new projects in priority sectors. Specifically, the development of cooperation is envisioned in the following areas:

agriculture;

mechanical engineering;

pharmaceuticals;

electrical engineering;

microelectronics;

textiles;

furniture manufacturing.

These areas could open up new opportunities for entrepreneurs from both countries in the future.

Belarusian experience may be utilized in NPP construction

During the negotiations, the issue of utilizing Belarusian experience in the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan and its associated infrastructure was also discussed.

It was noted that the parties reached an agreement to cooperate in this direction.

This is being assessed as an important practical step for strategic projects in the energy sector.

Nearly 230 entrepreneurs participated in the Interregional Forum

The results of the third Uzbekistan-Belarus Interregional Forum were highly praised.

Approximately 230 entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan participated in the forum's work. This is expected to serve to strengthen practical ties between regions and form new business projects.

Cooperation on the international stage will continue

The negotiations also addressed issues of further deepening cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations such as the UN, CIS, SCO, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

It was also agreed to continue active exchanges in the fields of culture and art, education, healthcare, and tourism.

There are plans to organize upcoming forums on medicine, education, and tourism this year.

A friendship park will be established in Minsk

Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed his gratitude for the initiative to establish an Uzbekistan-Belarus friendship park in the city of Minsk.

At the conclusion of the negotiations, it was emphasized that the results of this visit would serve to strengthen the strategic partnership, the sustainable development of both countries, and the well-being of their peoples.