Haaland Inspired by Ronaldo: Norwegian Star's Unusual Diet Revealed

New details have emerged regarding the daily eating habits of Manchester City and Norway national team striker Erling Haaland.

According to The Sun, the 25-year-old forward follows a strict diet to maintain his physical condition. It is said that his regimen is inspired by the style of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Haaland eats six times a day

According to sources, Haaland consumes approximately 6,000 calories per day.

The footballer divides his meals into several parts, eating six times throughout the day. This is considered essential for him to be prepared for high physical loads and to maintain his strength on the pitch.

What is in his diet?

Haaland's daily diet is very rich and consists of products tailored for an athlete's body.

His menu reportedly includes chicken, pasta, beefsteaks, fish, eggs, vegetables, organ meats, raw milk, and honey.

The footballer has completely given up sweets. His primary drink is water.

Joshua King: "He eats like a bear"

Former Norway national team striker Joshua King shared an interesting thought about Haaland's eating habits.

"I have never seen a person who eats this much. He eats like a bear," said King.

These words once again demonstrate the serious routine and discipline behind Haaland's physical preparation.

195 cm height and 94 kg weight

Currently, Erling Haaland stands 195 centimeters tall and weighs 94 kilograms.

It is noted that his strong physical condition, speed, and dominance in the penalty area are linked not only to training but also to a strict nutritional regimen.

England test awaits Norway

The Norway national team reached the quarterfinals after defeating Brazil in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

Now the Norwegians will face England for a place in the semifinals. Haaland's form and physical fitness could be one of the deciding factors in this match.