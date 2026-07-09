Two Uzbek talents head to Europe: Braga officially unveils them

·111·Sport
Two Uzbek talents head to Europe: Braga officially unveils them

Portugal's Braga have officially unveiled two Uzbek talents, Sadriddin Xasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov, as players for their U23 team.

Thus, two more young players from our country will continue their careers in European football. They will now feature for Braga U23.

Braga unveils Uzbek talents

The Portuguese club officially announced Sadriddin Xasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov as part of the U23 squad.

This news is another significant development for Uzbek football, as young players entering the competitive European environment is crucial for their future growth.

Two Uzbek talents head to Europe: Braga officially unveils them

Careers to continue in Portugal

Xasanov and Sodiqov will now play for the Braga U23 team.

Portuguese football has a unique school in Europe regarding youth development, technical preparation, and tactical discipline. Therefore, these transfers could mark a new stage for the players.

An important step for Uzbek footballers

In recent years, the number of young Uzbek players moving to foreign clubs has been increasing.

Joining the system of a European club like Braga provides Xasanov and Sodiqov not only a new league but also an opportunity to get closer to top-level football.

Two Uzbek talents head to Europe: Braga officially unveils them

Contract duration not yet disclosed

The length of the contracts signed by the two players with Braga has not yet been revealed.

The club only announced that they have been introduced as U23 team players.

The European test begins

The most critical period now begins for Sadriddin Xasanov and Sayfiddin Sodiqov.

The competition in Portugal, the new football environment, and the demands of the Braga academy will allow the two young players to showcase their true potential.

BragaUzbekistanSadriddin KhasanovSayfiddin Sodiqov
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