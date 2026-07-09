Klopp Nears Germany National Team: Final Meeting to Take Place in New York

The German Football Association has reportedly reached a significant stage in negotiations with Jürgen Klopp.

According to Sky Sport, the parties have reached an agreement on the main terms of a long-term partnership. A final meeting is now expected to be held in New York City.

Main Terms Agreed with Klopp

According to the source, the German Football Association has nearly concluded negotiations with the 59-year-old specialist.

It is said that the parties have come to an agreement on the key clauses of the partnership. If the final stage is also successful, Klopp could be appointed as the head coach of the German national team.

Contract Expected Until 2030

Reports suggest that a contract with Jürgen Klopp is planned to run until 2030.

This indicates that the German Football Association is looking to build a long-term project rather than a short-term solution.

Final Stage in New York

The decisive part of the negotiations is expected to take place in New York City.

An official decision regarding Klopp's future with the German national team may be announced following this meeting.

Klopp to Leave Red Bull System

Since January 2025, Klopp has been working in a position responsible for developing the football direction within the Red Bull structure.

According to reports, if the agreement with the German national team is fully finalized, he will officially end his activities within this system.

A New Era Beginning in Germany?

Jürgen Klopp's name has been linked with the German national team for years. Now, this possibility seems more realistic than ever.

If the agreement is formalized, the German national team could begin the period leading up to 2030 with one of the most charismatic and experienced specialists.