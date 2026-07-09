Renowned football expert and FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, shared his thoughts on the favorites for the upcoming Jaxon Championship. According to the legendary manager, the France national team has become the strongest and most unstoppable force in the world. He believes Kylian Mbappe and his teammates will once again secure the top prize. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

Wenger detailed his analysis on a podcast hosted by Felix and Toni Kroos. He noted that the team led by Didier Deschamps significantly outperforms other opponents in terms of physical fitness and pace on the pitch. The specialist emphasized that this assumption is based on pure technical analysis rather than mere patriotism.

According to Goal.com, Arsene Wenger also highly rated the potential of other teams in the standings, but stated that only one team could pose a serious challenge to France. In his view, strong teams like England, Argentina, or Morocco might not be able to stop the momentum of the reigning champions.

Spain — the only real threat

According to Wenger, only the Spain national team under Luis de la Fuente is capable of defeating the French. He specifically highlighted that Spain's team play culture and technical level are unparalleled globally. "If anyone can beat France, it is Spain. They have a team system that no one else possesses," the expert says.

The strengthening of the Spain national team with a new generation of players like Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal has made them a tactically very dangerous opponent. According to Wenger's analysis, if these two teams clash, the outcome of the game will be decided by physical endurance and squad depth.

Meanwhile, the France national team is expected to face a tough match against Morocco in the quarter-finals. The Moroccans will seek revenge for their 2022 semi-final defeat. However, Wenger added that France's "train" is already moving at great speed and it is very difficult to catch up.

In conclusion, these predictions are interesting for football fans in Uzbekistan as well, as the rivalry between Spain and France has always been a showcase of high-technical football. A clash between these two teams in the decisive stages of the tournament could set new standards for world football.