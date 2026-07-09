Character.AI enters the micro-drama market: Viewers can now chat with characters

·33·Technology
Character.AI enters the micro-drama market: Viewers can now chat with characters

Character.AI, a leader in AI-powered chatbots, has taken a revolutionary step in the entertainment content market. The company announced the launch of its micro-drama platform, which allows users not only to watch short-form series but also to interact directly with their characters. This innovation signals a new era at the intersection of AI and digital cinematography, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, giants like TikTok, Instagram, and Amazon Prime are actively competing in the micro-drama space. However, Character.AI has applied its core technology to give this genre a unique twist. According to TechCrunch, users over 18 can ask characters questions, chat with them, and even participate in role-playing games that influence the plot.

Initial projects and genre diversity

The startup is launching with three micro-dramas in different genres: a romance series titled "Last Summer," a horror film "The Nighttime Game," and a "Hunger Games"-style survival drama called "Eden Fall." All these projects were created with the help of AI, and the company aims to enable users to create similar content in the future.

Character.AI representatives note that at this stage, the company's creative team is shaping the workflow and studying audience demands. Later, based on these experiments, special tools will be provided to users, allowing everyone to create series for a global audience based on their own original characters and plots.

New features and entertainment ecosystem

This is part of the company's entertainment strategy implemented since last year. Previously, the startup introduced a tool called Lorebook, which allows users to create information about the worlds characters inhabit. Additionally, the Books feature was created to allow users to insert themselves into classic literature or play as a character from a work.

The company is also testing an audio series creation platform called c.ai FM and a fiction writing feature called c.ai Reads. Currently, c.ai FM is available to a limited number of users and professional writers under the c.ai Labs program. These tools are intended to facilitate the creation of fully automated audio and text dramas in the future.

According to Sensor Tower analytical data, user interest in the Character.AI platform is steadily increasing. Specifically, in the first half of 2024, users spent an average of more than 950 minutes per month on the service. The new micro-drama format is expected to further increase these metrics and transform the platform from a simple chatbot into a full-fledged entertainment hub.

Character.AIArtificial IntelligenceMicro-dramaTechnologyStartup
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