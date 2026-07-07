Infantino comments on the Balogun controversy for the first time

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has spoken publicly for the first time regarding the controversial situation surrounding US national team striker Folarin Balogun.

He emphasized that FIFA's disciplinary and judicial bodies operate with complete independence and clarified the details of his conversation with Donald Trump.

“FIFA’s judicial bodies are completely independent”

Responding to public questions, Infantino reiterated a core principle of the organization's governance.

“FIFA’s judicial bodies are completely independent. They operate autonomously and make decisions based on clear rules and the facts presented,” he said.

The FIFA chief noted that this independence is crucial for maintaining trust in football and the integrity of competitions.

Trump called Infantino

Infantino confirmed that US President Donald Trump called him regarding the Balogun matter.

“Yes, I discuss World Cup-related issues with the US President regularly. Donald Trump did call me specifically about this matter as well,” he stated.

The FIFA President noted that he is frequently contacted by various heads of state, officials, and representatives from the worlds of football and business regarding many issues.

“Independent bodies make the decision”

Infantino explained that he informed Trump that the legal process regarding the Balogun case is ongoing.

“I told him that a legal process is currently underway involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies. The final decision will be made by the relevant authorized structures in accordance with established procedures,” the FIFA head said.

He stressed that the organization’s system operates on this exact principle and that external interference must not be permitted.

Infantino admitted he does not agree with every decision

The FIFA President said he reads the decisions of the disciplinary committee only after they are published.

“Some decisions surprise me. Sometimes I agree with them, sometimes I don’t. But in any case, I respect these decisions and the autonomy of the bodies that make them,” he said.

In Infantino’s view, whether a decision is liked by someone is a secondary issue. The most important thing is to maintain independent institutions and the rule of law.

FIFA emphasized independence

The controversy surrounding Balogun has reignited debates about the boundaries between football and politics.

Infantino, as the head of the organization, reiterated that he does not influence final decisions and that the independence of FIFA’s judicial bodies takes precedence over any personal relationships.