Following the Portugal national team's unsuccessful World Cup campaign, discussions surrounding legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo have reached a new level. After the defeat against Spain, decided by a single goal from Mikel Merino, head coach Roberto Martinez resigned. This has sparked various speculations regarding who will take charge of the national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Goal.com, unexpected ideas are circulating in the football world that Cristiano Ronaldo could continue his career as a player-manager. Specifically, renowned sports commentator Jeff Stelling suggested on talkSPORT that Ronaldo is a suitable candidate for the national team head coach position. He believes this move would allow the 39-year-old star to remain at the heart of the team and maintain his influence.

Ronaldo in the manager's chair: Jokes and reality

This proposal sparked significant interest on social media and among experts. Former player Gabby Agbonlahor approached the idea with humor, noting that if Ronaldo were the coach, he would "pick himself in the starting lineup for the next five major tournaments." Underlying this irony are concerns that Ronaldo still does not want to leave the pitch and may prioritize his own ambitions over the team's interests.

At the same time, Agbonlahor harshly criticized Ronaldo's performance at this World Cup. According to him, the forward moved very little on the pitch and struggled to create space for his teammates. The expert believes that Ronaldo's playing style and physical condition may have been the very reason for Portugal's defeat.

Jeff Stelling also agreed with Agbonlahor's views, noting that Ronaldo's age is taking its toll. He stated that in the match against Spain, Cristiano was significantly behind his opponents in terms of speed. "I remember Ronaldo playing at his peak, in a stunning way. I don't want him to damage his own image," Stelling added.

The future and the question of a new generation

For Ronaldo, who is just four goals away from reaching the 150-goal mark for the Portugal national team, this milestone is of historical significance. However, experts are concerned that the opportunities for young and talented players are being limited. It is said that the team's early exit could spark discontent among young stars.

Currently, the Portuguese Football Federation is in the process of searching for a new coach. Whether Ronaldo will be appointed as a coach or continue his career as a player remains an open question. In any case, the "last dance" of one of the greatest players in world football history may end more dramatically than expected.