Anthropic launches Claude Cowork agent for mobile and web platforms

·1·Technology
Anthropic launches Claude Cowork agent for mobile and web platforms

Anthropic, one of the leaders in the AI world, has decided to expand its Claude Cowork agent. Introduced in January of this year solely as a desktop application, this tool is now available for use via web browsers and mobile devices. This step represents not just a technological update, but a deeper integration of AI into daily workflows. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Claude Cowork is not just a simple chatbot, but a digital partner capable of performing complex tasks autonomously. Following the new update, Max plan subscribers can monitor or complete tasks started on their desktop computer while on the go via their smartphone. Most importantly, the system continues to work in the background even when the user's laptop is closed.

A new stage in workflow management

Through this expansion, Anthropic aims to transform Claude Cowork from a tool intended solely for developers into a full-fledged assistant for administrative and creative professionals. The system runs in the background, syncs across devices, and only requests user input in critical situations where human intervention is required. This marks a new phase in the race to automate office work.

According to ixbt.com, the competition between AI labs is no longer about whose chatbot is smarter, but whose product is better adapted to real work environments. For example, while OpenAI is moving its Codex tool beyond programming to create reports, data analysis, and presentations, Anthropic is also strengthening its position.

According to examples provided by the company, Claude Cowork can analyze email correspondence, prepare briefings for meetings, and even draft reply emails while the user is resting. The user simply needs to review the finished result over coffee in the morning and confirm it with a single button.

Cross-platform integration and convenience

The desktop application remains the primary hub for "deep work" as it has direct access to local files and the browser. However, the arrival of web and mobile versions has opened doors for users who cannot install the application. Anthropic has unified chat and Cowork functions into a single interface, making projects and artifacts consistent across all devices.

The company also recently launched the Claude Tag feature for the Slack platform. This is part of Anthropic's strategy to make its AI a constant companion for the user, regardless of where they are (at work, on the road, or communicating). For users in Uzbekistan, this tool is expected to create new opportunities to increase efficiency in remote work and project management.

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