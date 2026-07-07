Kinopoisk platform launches a dedicated section for anime fans

Kinopoisk, one of the largest streaming services in Russia, has launched a dedicated section for anime enthusiasts. This update was announced on July 7th, coinciding with the premiere of the series "Ghost in the Shell" based on the popular manga. Users can now find all content related to the world of Japanese animation through a single, convenient interface. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new section features the platform's most popular projects, including "Attack on Titan", "Gachiakuta", "Dandadan", and "Spy x Family". Additionally, to enhance user experience, thematic collections, a monthly top 10 rating, and a personalized recommendation system have been introduced. The recommendation algorithm is based on the user's viewing history and ratings.

Growth of the anime audience and new opportunities

According to ixbt.com, interest in animation projects on the platform is rising sharply. Since the beginning of 2024, the number of subscribers who have watched anime on Kinopoisk has exceeded 4.5 million, and the number of ratings given to projects in this genre has surpassed 3.8 million. These figures indicate that anime has become not just a niche interest, but an integral part of mass culture.

The projects that attracted the most attention from the audience in the first half of the year include:

"Gachiakuta";

"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime";

"Handyman Saitou in Another World";

"Attack on Titan";

"Fire Force".

Among the technical updates, users now have the option to select the Japanese audio track as the primary language if available. This allows anime fans to watch the work in its original atmosphere with subtitles.

Visual changes were also not overlooked. Thematic backgrounds based on popular anime motifs have appeared in user profiles. Additionally, a feature to choose an alternative app icon has been added for iOS device owners.

Throughout July, the service plans to present a series of important premieres. Among these, alongside the new "Ghost in the Shell", is the highly anticipated third season of the series "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation". These steps are part of the platform's strategy to strengthen its position in the regional anime market.