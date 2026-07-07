Terrifying Tornado in China: Man Swept Away from 12th Floor with His Sofa

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Terrifying Tornado in China: Man Swept Away from 12th Floor with His Sofa

A powerful tornado in central China has caused massive destruction. The natural disaster resulted in dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries. The most shocking incident involved a man being swept away from his 12th-floor apartment along with his sofa.

According to CNN, the tornado that struck Hubei Province on July 6 reached wind speeds of up to 260 kilometers per hour. At least 11 people died, and over 331 citizens sustained various injuries. Thousands of homes and infrastructure facilities suffered severe damage.

The most severe damage was recorded in Huanggang. Local media reported that the strong winds lifted a 30-year-old man from his 12th-floor apartment, along with his sofa and other furniture. The victim was admitted to the intensive care unit in critical condition.

In some areas, the tornado even lifted heavy trucks into the air, throwing them dozens of meters away. The disaster also caused significant destruction in Ezhou, where five people died. Over 3,000 specialists have been involved in rescue operations.

Experts note that such powerful tornadoes are very rare in Hubei Province. This disaster may be linked to the influence of summer monsoon rains and Typhoon Maysak.

Meanwhile, severe flooding is also being observed in southern China. In Guangxi, four people died and eight are missing. Historic rainfall was recorded in Hangzhou.

The floods have triggered another dangerous situation. More than 800 snakes escaped from a flooded snake farm. It is reported that highly venomous species, such as cobras, are among them. Local residents continue to search for the snakes with the help of special teams.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered all rescue services to provide urgent assistance to the victims and to immediately evacuate residents from dangerous areas.

ChinaTornadoNatural DisasterHubeiXi Jinping
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