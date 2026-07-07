Graffiti artist paints giant bird on Australian bridge tower

An unusual incident occurred in Melbourne, Australia. A graffiti artist climbed a 140-meter-high Bolte Bridge tower and was arrested by police for painting a giant cartoon bird on it. This was reported by Reuters .

It is reported that videos posted on Instagram from the bridge, located near the city center, show the man sitting at the very top of the tower with his legs dangling. In subsequent posts, he demanded lower taxes in Australia and asked for a peanut butter sandwich to be delivered to him via drone so he would come down.

His demands led to negotiations with the police. As a result, one lane of the bridge was temporarily closed, causing significant traffic congestion for commuters.

Acting Sergeant Paul Hogan of Victoria Police stated that the 22-year-old man was arrested immediately after climbing down from the tower.

"The man painted an image on the outer wall with aerosol paint. During the incident, he did not comply with the police's lawful orders to come down," he said.

According to a police statement, a number of resources were deployed to the scene, including patrol officers, highway patrol, a special operations group, search and rescue services, and the water police.

The graffiti on the bridge is said to be very similar to the famous Pam the Bird image that has appeared on dozens of buildings in Melbourne in recent years. This symbol has even appeared on the walls of the city's historic Flinders Street railway station.

Police did not clarify why the man eventually climbed down. However, a humorous comment was left on his Instagram page: "How dare they fly the drone without the sandwich." This sparked even greater interest in the event on social media.