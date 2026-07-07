Opta names Argentina clear favorites against Egypt

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Opta names Argentina clear favorites against Egypt

The Opta Analyst supercomputer has calculated the probable outcomes ahead of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt.

According to the analysis, the reigning world champions' chances of winning in regular time are estimated to be nearly six times higher than their opponents'.

Argentina given a 69.6% chance

According to Opta's calculations, the probability of the Argentina national team winning within 90 minutes is 69.6 percent.This figure makes the South Americans the clear favorites for the match.

Egypt's chances — 11.5 percent

The probability of the Egypt national team winning in regular time

is estimated at 11.5 percent. Nevertheless, having eliminated Australia in a penalty shootout, Egypt has already shown they are capable of producing upsets in the knockout stages.Possibility of extra time

The probability that the match ends in a draw in regular time and proceeds to extra time or a penalty shootout

is 18.9 percent.

Opta's predictions are as follows: Argentina win — 69.6%;Egypt win — 11.5%;

draw and extra time — 18.9%.

  • Argentina recorded a perfect result in the group stage

  • Argentina finished first in Group J with 9 points from three matches to reach the knockout stage.

  • In the Round of 32, the team led by Lionel Messi defeated Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time.

Egypt advanced via penalties

Egypt finished second in Group G with 5 points.

The African representatives drew 1-1 with Australia in the Round of 32 after regular and extra time, winning 4-2 on penalties.

The numbers are on Argentina's side. However, in the playoffs, being the favorite only matters until the game kicks off.

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ArgentinaEgyptLionel MessiOptaCape Verde
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