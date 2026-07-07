Lionel Messi sets an unexpected negative record in World Cup history

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Lionel Messi sets an unexpected negative record in World Cup history

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has recorded one of the most unfortunate statistics of his career at the 2026 World Cup. The legendary forward missed a penalty in the round of 16 match against Egypt, becoming the first player in tournament history to miss two penalties during a single World Cup campaign. This is reported by Goal.com .

In this prestigious tournament held in North America, Argentina is attempting to defend its title, but the 11-meter spot has become a real problem for Lionel Messi. In the match against Egypt at the stadium in Atlanta, he failed to find the net. Previously, Messi also missed a penalty in the group stage match against Austria. According to Goal.com, excluding penalty shootouts, missing two penalties in regulation time is a feat no player has ever achieved in World Cup history.

Egypt's unexpected dominance

The match itself unfolded in an unexpected scenario for the reigning world champions. Egypt defender Yasser Ibrahim outjumped Lisandro Martinez to score with a header. By the end of the first half, the "Pharaohs" were leading 1-0. Lionel Messi missed several opportunities due to the brilliant saves of Egyptian goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir and his own lack of luck.

According to statistics, the 2026 World Cup is recording the lowest penalty conversion rate in decades. Currently, the efficiency of scoring from the spot is 65.3%, which is the worst result since 1966. Experts attribute this to the improved skills of goalkeepers and the psychological pressure on the takers.

Lionel Messi has previously stated in interviews that he takes such failures to heart. Errors in the decisive knockout stages, in particular, can affect the team's overall morale. Debates are intensifying among Argentine fans and experts about whether penalty duties should be handed over to other specialists.

The Argentina national team faced great difficulties breaking through the solid defense of Egypt, led by Mohamed Salah. Lionel Messi has once again made history in his record-filled career, but this time it is not a result to be proud of. Now, the team will have to fight even harder to retain their title.

Lionel MessiArgentinaEgyptWorld Cup 2026Penalty
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