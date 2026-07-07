Player ratings for Argentina vs Egypt revealed

Player ratings have been released following the World Cup round of 16 match where the Argentina national team defeated Egypt 3-2.

Lionel Messi was named the man of the match. The Argentina captain received a 9.2 rating, the highest among all players from both teams.

Leandro Paredes also received a high rating for Argentina, with his performance earning an 8.7. Enzo Fernandez scored 8.6, while Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero both received 8.1.

Rodrigo de Paul was rated 7.3, and Nicolas Tagliafico received a 7.0. Nahuel Molina scored 6.8, Alexis Mac Allister 6.5, and Julian Alvarez 6.4. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was rated 6.0.

For Egypt, the highest rating went to goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, who received a 6.9. Zizo and Ibrahim were rated 6.8, while Hassan and Rabia received 6.5.

Egypt's leader Mohamed Salah was given a 5.7 rating. Hany received the lowest rating of the match with 5.4. Ashour and Hafez both scored 5.8.

Argentina also dominated in the average team rating. The South American side finished with an overall score of 7.5, compared to Egypt's 6.3.