2026 World Cup: Argentina stage super comeback against Egypt to reach quarterfinals

·10·Sport
2026 World Cup: Argentina stage super comeback against Egypt to reach quarterfinals

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the Argentina national team defeated Egypt in dramatic fashion. Trailing by two goals, the defending champions scored three times in the final 12 minutes to secure a 3-2 victory.

The decisive goal was scored by Enzo Fernandez in the 90+3rd minute.

Egypt shocks Argentina

In the 15th minute of the match, Ibrahim opened the scoring to put Egypt in the lead.

In the 21st minute, Argentina had a chance to equalize, but Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty.

In the 67th minute, Zizo scored the second goal, further strengthening Egypt's lead — 0-2.

Romero ignites the comeback

Argentina significantly increased the pressure in the final part of the match.

In the 79th minute, Cristian Romero reduced the deficit. Four minutes later, Messi restored balance with an accurate strike — 2-2.

The defending champions did not stop there and continued their attacks in search of the winning goal.

Enzo becomes the hero in the final minute

In the 90+3rd minute, Enzo Fernandez found the back of the net, securing a dramatic victory for Argentina.

Thus, Lionel Scaloni's side turned a 0-2 deficit into a 3-2 win, advancing to the quarterfinals thanks to a super comeback.

2026 World Cup. Round of 16

Argentina — Egypt 3:2

Goals: Romero, 79; Messi, 83; Enzo Fernandez, 90+3 — Ibrahim, 15; Zizo, 67.

Missed penalty: Messi, 21.

Argentina: Emiliano Martínez, Molina (Montiel, 73), Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Taliafico (Gonzales, 66), de Paul (Linsadro Martínez, 66), Makallister, Fernández, Paredes, Messi, Álvarez.

Egypt: Shobeir, Rabia, Ibrahim, Hani, Hafez, Ashur (Fathi, 46), Attiya, Lashin, Ziko, Salah, Hassan (Trezege, 73).

Argentina returned from the brink of defeat and once again demonstrated their championship character. Egypt, despite being very close to a historic result, could not maintain their lead in the final minutes.

World CupArgentinaEgyptFootballQuarterfinals
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