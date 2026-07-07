Netflix is changing its strategy: Short-form videos are coming to the platform

Netflix, the world's largest streaming platform, has decided to expand its content direction due to changing user viewing habits. The company will now offer not only series and movies but also short-form video content produced by world-renowned publications. This move indicates that the platform is moving away from its traditional "binge-watching" model and adapting to modern digital media trends. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

As part of this project, Netflix has signed partnership agreements with major media holdings such as BuzzFeed Studios, Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, and Penske Media. As reported by Variety and Billboard, starting August 3, subscribers in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, and Australia have been able to watch exclusive videos from brands such as Variety, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and Indiewire. The videos range from 2 to 20 minutes in length and consist mainly of show business news, lifestyle content, and educational clips.

Competition with YouTube and TikTok

According to Bloomberg analysts, Netflix is now in serious competition not only with traditional TV channels but also with platforms like YouTube and TikTok. Consumers, especially the younger generation, prefer short and quick informative videos during breaks between long-running series. Through these new partnerships, Netflix aims to keep its audience on the platform longer and fill the gaps between seasons of series.

The list of new content to be published on the platform includes the following popular projects:

The "30 Questions" series from BuzzFeed Celeb;

The popular "Lie Detector" show produced by Vanity Fair;

The "24 Hrs With" project from Billboard, dedicated to the lives of stars;

Exclusive videos on fashion and beauty from Vogue and Elle.

Netflix Vice President John Derderian noted that users want not only to watch movies but also to learn more about their favorite characters and topics. These partnerships serve to deepen fans' interest and satisfy their daily needs. If this experiment is successful, the company may produce such short-format content in its own studios in the future.

This news is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as Netflix, as a global platform, regularly updates its interface and content database. Although this feature is currently launched in limited countries, regional expansion is expected soon. This will allow local viewers to watch short and high-quality shows featuring world stars within a single subscription.

In recent years, Netflix has also been actively developing live broadcasts, video games, and video podcasts. This strategy confirms the platform's goal of becoming a universal entertainment hub rather than just a cinema. Experts assess this innovation as a low-risk but high-potential test for Netflix.