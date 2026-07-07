Could Cristiano Ronaldo become a Hollywood star after retiring from football

The rivalry between the two giants of the football world, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, continues not only on the pitch but also in their post-sport career paths. According to former French footballer Emmanuel Petit, the Portuguese star has the potential to conquer a new peak that his fierce rival Lionel Messi could never reach: the Hollywood film industry. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Jackpot City Casino, the 1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit emphasized that Cristiano Ronaldo possesses all the qualities to succeed in show business once he retires. According to him, the Portuguese forward's constant desire to be in the spotlight and his active presence at public events make him an ideal candidate for the film world.

Petit listed the stark differences in the characters of the two legends. He predicts that Lionel Messi would not be able to find himself in such a field due to his reserved and quiet nature. Messi prefers to speak on the pitch and tries to avoid excessive attention, whereas Ronaldo, on the contrary, feels very comfortable under cameras and lights.

Show business and personal brand

"A Hollywood actor? Ronaldo can do whatever he wants. As for Lionel Messi, the situation is completely different. I can't imagine Messi in show business; he doesn't like to talk or answer questions. He wants to stay away from the spotlight, while Ronaldo loves it," says Petit in his interview.

Currently playing for Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has evolved over the years not just as an athlete, but as a global brand. His social media audience and his position in the advertising market are on par with any movie star. Therefore, his appearance on film sets in Los Angeles is seen by many experts as a logical step.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi is known for his modest lifestyle. In Petit's opinion, the Argentine footballer would not be able to adapt to the noisy environment of press conferences and movie premieres. This could remain one of the few areas where Ronaldo might surpass Messi in his post-football life.

The future of football geography

During the interview, Petit expressed concerns not only about the future of the players but also about the infrastructure of world football. In particular, he touched upon the fate of tournaments following the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia. He believes that financial resources and state support for hosting such major competitions are increasingly dwindling.

The former footballer is also skeptical about FIFA's attempts to capture new markets like India and China. Petit noted that the cricket culture in India is so strong that football has never been able to become the number one sport there. In China, the lack of players moving abroad and internal systemic problems hinder development.

Thus, despite being over 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues not only to set records on the pitch but also to prepare the ground for major future projects. His potential debut in Hollywood would undoubtedly be an unexpected but exciting turn for millions of fans.