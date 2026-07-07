Scotland on the Verge of a Historic Step: Country to Launch Its First Rocket into Space from Its Own Territory

Scotland is preparing to launch satellites into space from its own territory for the first time in its history. The German company Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) has received official authorization to launch the RFA One launch vehicle from the SaxaVord Spaceport in the Shetland Islands and has begun preparing the pre-flight infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this project is of revolutionary importance not only for Scotland but for the entire British space industry. Although the UK has a developed space network and major satellite manufacturing companies, it has never had an active spaceport capable of launching payloads into orbit from its own soil. If successful, this will go down in history as the first instance of a space launch from British territory.

Technical Capabilities and the Upcoming Mission

The RFA One rocket is designed to carry small and micro-satellites weighing up to 1300 kg into low polar and sun-synchronous orbits. Such orbits are ideal for Earth observation devices, as they allow for regular passes over specific areas of the planet under consistent lighting conditions.

The maiden flight is planned to place a remote sensing satellite weighing approximately 500 kg, belonging to a Scandinavian customer, into orbit. After the rocket components are tested in Sweden, they will be delivered to the Shetland archipelago. As part of the preparations, construction of a protective perimeter worth 120,000 pounds sterling has begun at the spaceport.

Failed Attempt and New Plans

It is worth noting that the RFA One rocket has not yet completed a successful flight. Initial tests in August 2024 ended in an unexpected accident. At that time, an oxygen fire in one of the turbopumps engulfed the first stage of the rocket, and the fire spread to all 9 engines. This incident significantly delayed the planned mission timeline.

Currently, the company has applied for a marine license, and the earliest possible flight date is expected to be in July of this year. To ensure the safety of local residents, traffic on roads on Unst island will be restricted during the launch, though residents will be issued special permits.

This project is expected to play a significant role in the European small launch vehicle market. For the SaxaVord Spaceport, this will be the first real test as a new space hub for regular commercial flights. If everything goes as planned, Scotland will secure its place on the global space map.