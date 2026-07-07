Gas supply to be cut off in parts of Yunusabad on July 8

·0·Society
Gas supply to be cut off in parts of Yunusabad on July 8

Repair work will be carried out at the high-pressure gas distribution point in the 10th microdistrict of the Yunusabad district. In this regard, gas supply will be temporarily suspended in several areas of the district on July 8 from 09:00 to 19:00.

Areas that will be without gas:

• Yunusabad microdistricts 2–19
• "Anorzor", "Shahriston", "Kulolqorgon", "Yolariqa", "Turkiston", "Bobodehqon", "Oqtepa", "Obod", "Posira", "Otchopar 1" and "Otchopar 2" mahallas
• Registon, Mirzaahmedova, Moyqorgon, Binkat and Bogishamol streets

Additionally, gas supply will be restricted for 8 compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in the district, as well as for small and medium-sized business enterprises.

Gas pressure may decrease in the following mahallas:

• "Yunusabad"
• "Posira"
• "Xiyobontepa"
• "Bodomzor"
• "Shivli"
• "Firdavsiy"
• "Yangitarnov"
• "M. Ulugbek"
• "Buyuk Turon"
• "Bozsuv"
• "Iftixor"
• "Jomiy"
• "Toraqorgon"
• "Yangiariq"
• "Usta Shirin"

Gas supply will be restored once the repair work is completed.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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