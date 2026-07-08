Messi becomes the best assist provider in World Cup history

·31·Sport
Messi becomes the best assist provider in World Cup history

Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi set another historic milestone in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Egypt.

The 39-year-old footballer provided an assist, bringing his total number of assists in World Cups to 9 and becoming the best assist provider in the history of the tournaments.

Messi records his 9th assist

In a dramatic match against Egypt, Messi provided an assist to his teammate, improving his personal record in the World Cups.

He now has 9 assists in World Cup history. This is a record result in the history of the competition.

First in goals as well

With 21 goals scored in World Cups, Messi is also recognized as the top scorer in the history of the tournaments.

Thus, the Argentine star has achieved historic marks in both goals and assists in World Cups.

Super comeback against Egypt

Argentina was trailing 0-2 in the Round of 16 match against Egypt.

However, Lionel Scaloni's side scored three goals in the final part of the match to win 3-2 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Messi continues to break records

Remaining the leader of his team even at 39, Messi has opened a new chapter in the 2026 World Cup.

As Argentina continues its fight for the title, Messi also has the opportunity to further enrich his list of records in World Cup history.

Lionel MessiArgentinaEgyptWorld CupLionel Scaloni
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