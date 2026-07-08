Lionel Messi named Man of the Match against Egypt

The Argentina national team secured a spot in the quarterfinals after a dramatic victory over Egypt in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

Trailing 0-2, the defending champions fought back to win 3-2. Lionel Messi was named the Man of the Match.

Messi records a goal and an assist

The 39-year-old Argentine star once again became one of his team's main heroes in the decisive match.

Messi scored one goal and provided one assist in the match against Egypt. His efforts played a crucial role in Argentina's late-game comeback.

Argentina rallies from 0-2 deficit

The Egyptian players held a two-goal lead for much of the match and were close to causing a major upset.

However, Lionel Scaloni's side increased the pressure in the final stages, scoring three consecutive goals. Thus, Argentina won 3-2 and continued their journey in the tournament.

Messi leads the tournament's top scorers list

After his goal against Egypt, Messi's tally in the 2026 World Cup reached 8 goals.

He is currently the tournament's top scorer. The Argentine forward has the opportunity to improve his personal record in the quarterfinals.

Defending champions in the quarterfinals

Argentina passed another tough test through a super comeback. Messi led his team to the next round with a goal, an assist, and the Man of the Match award.

The defending champion's journey continues, and at 39, Messi remains the main protagonist of the World Cup.