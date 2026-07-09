Yamal Admits Messi's Greatness: His Response Regarding the Final Was Different

Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts on the performance Lionel Messi is displaying at the 2026 World Cup.

The Argentina captain is currently the tournament's top scorer with 8 goals in 5 matches. Yamal admitted that Messi's level of play was unexpected for many.

Yamal praised Messi's performance

The young Spanish star was asked about being compared to Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo in terms of media attention at the World Cup.

He first focused on Messi's current form.

“Incredible. No one expected him to play at such a high level. I am very happy for Messi,” said Yamal.

Messi leads with 8 goals

Lionel Messi has once again become the key figure for Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

He has scored 8 goals in 5 games, leading the race for the Golden Boot. The 39-year-old's performance at this level is causing a great stir among fans and experts.

He also spoke about Ronaldo and Neymar

Alongside Messi, Yamal highlighted the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar on football.

“I can say the same for Neymar and Ronaldo. They have had a huge impact on the childhood of all the players currently taking the pitch,” he said.

In his opinion, this generation of players reached the big stage by watching these stars and drawing inspiration from them.

The answer about the final

Yamal said that good events involving Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar make him happy too.

However, he did not hide his competitive spirit.

“Any good news involving them is a joy for me too. But if I reach the final, I definitely want to beat Messi,” Yamal emphasized.

A potential clash against the backdrop of a generational shift

At the 2026 World Cup, Messi remains one of the main protagonists on the big stage. Yamal is recognized as one of the brightest representatives of the new generation.

Therefore, their potential clash in the final could become not just a match between Spain and Argentina, but a symbolic confrontation of two football eras.