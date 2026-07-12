Jurgen Klopp agrees to manage the German national team

·30·Sport
Jurgen Klopp agrees to manage the German national team

An agreement has been reached between the German Football Association (DFB) and renowned coach Jurgen Klopp. According to reports from Sky Sports Germany, the former Liverpool manager has agreed in principle to take over as head coach of the "Bundestim". This appointment is expected to mark the beginning of a new era for German football, which has struggled in major tournaments in recent years. This is reported by Goal.com .

The decisive round of negotiations took place in New York, USA. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke met directly with Klopp to discuss the key terms of the contract. The agreement between the parties is intended to cover the 2030 World Cup, signaling that the German football leadership is striving for long-term stability.

The Red Bull situation and a creative solution

Although a primary agreement has been reached, there is one technical hurdle before the official announcement. Jurgen Klopp currently serves as the Global Head of Soccer for Red Bull. Final negotiations with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff are scheduled for early next week in New York, where the terms of Klopp's departure from the organization will be addressed.

According to Goal.com, the DFB is working on a creative solution to avoid paying a large compensation fee. Under this plan, Klopp could simultaneously remain the head coach of the German national team and a brand ambassador for Red Bull. Such an arrangement would be mutually beneficial, allowing the company to continue its partnership with one of the world's most famous coaches.

New coaching staff and tactical changes

With his arrival, Jurgen Klopp plans to implement major reforms within the coaching staff. He intends to bring in his trusted assistants who played a crucial role in his successes at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund. Specifically, specialists like Peter Krawietz and Pepijn Lijnders are expected to join Klopp.

These appointments indicate a fundamental shift in the German national team's style of play. Klopp aims to bring his signature high-intensity "gegenpressing" philosophy to the international stage. This represents a significant departure from the tactical approach during the Julian Nagelsmann era and is expected to increase the team's aggressiveness.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool after a nine-year tenure at the end of the 2023-24 season. His arrival at the national team is raising high hopes among German fans, as Klopp is one of the few managers to have won almost every prestigious trophy at the club level.

Jurgen KloppГерманияФутболTransferRed Bull
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