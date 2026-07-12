Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Jizzakh

·0·Society
Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Jizzakh

Yesterday, July 11, a fire broke out at one of the restaurants in the city of Jizzakh. This was reported by the regional Emergency Situations Department.

According to the information, at 07:14, the Emergency Situations Department received a report of a fire at a restaurant located in the "Uratepalik" neighborhood of Jizzakh.

Following the report, fire and rescue crews promptly arrived at the scene and contained the fire by 07:24. The fire was completely extinguished by 08:10.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. Currently, the causes of the fire and the extent of the damage are being determined.

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