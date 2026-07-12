Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears in live photos for the first time: New flagship capabilities

South Korean tech giant Samsung is preparing to unveil its next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Although the official premiere is scheduled for July, the first live photos and detailed technical specifications of the smartphone have leaked online. This news indicates that Samsung intends to strengthen its leadership in the foldable smartphone market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to a blogger on the Weibo social network with the handle Engage Machine Wang Tengxiao, the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 has already begun to be displayed in the brand's stores in South Korea. The leaked photo clearly shows the smartphone's updated design, particularly the new black two-section hinge mechanism. According to ixbt.com, this mechanism not only increases durability but also significantly reduces the crease on the screen.

Technical specifications and performance

According to information provided by insider Debayan Roy, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be equipped with two high-quality displays. The outer screen is a 5.4-inch OLED panel that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate. The main internal screen is based on 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology and operates at a 4:3 ratio. The company has reinforced the protective layer of the screens, ensuring durability during long-term use.

The device's hardware is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. This chip is specifically optimized for AI and demanding games. The smartphone will feature 12 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage. It is expected to run on One UI 9 based on Android 17, which will make the user interface smoother and smarter.

Camera and battery capabilities

Significant changes are also expected in the camera system. The Galaxy Z Fold 8's main module will feature a 50-megapixel sensor, accompanied by another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfie enthusiasts, 10-megapixel cameras are provided on both the outer and inner screens. This combination allows for high-quality image capture in both daylight and night conditions.

The smartphone's autonomous operation is powered by a 4800 mAh battery. The device supports 45 W wired and 25 W wireless fast charging technologies. The new model also stands out for its compactness: the thickness is only 4.5-4.9 mm when open and 9.7-9.8 mm when closed. The total weight of the device is expected to be around 200 grams.

The official presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will take place on July 22 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in London. Pre-orders for the new model are currently being accepted in some regions. This flagship will undoubtedly enter into serious competition with foldable models from Xiaomi and other Chinese brands.