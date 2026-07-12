Scientists discover a biological method to neutralize radioactive uranium

·28·Technology
Scientists discover a biological method to neutralize radioactive uranium

An international group of scientists has made a major breakthrough in microbiology and ecology: it has been proven that bacteria are capable of "neutralizing" uranium dissolved in water by converting it into a stable chemical compound. This discovery paves the way for creating entirely new, safe, and effective biological methods for cleaning up areas contaminated with radioactive elements. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The results of the study, conducted by experts from the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), Wismut GmbH, and the University of Granada, were published by the publication ixbt.com. Samples taken from a flooded uranium mine in the Ore Mountains in Germany were used for the experiment. This environment is considered as close as possible to real-world contaminated groundwater conditions.

The experimental process and surprising results

In laboratory conditions, water samples were placed in an oxygen-free environment, and glycerin was added as an energy source for the bacteria. During vital processes, microorganisms bound the dissolved uranium and began converting it into a less mobile form. The result exceeded expectations: after 130 days, the uranium concentration in the water decreased by 95 percent, meaning only 5 percent of the initial amount remained in the solution.

Analyses conducted using modern electron microscopy and the ESRF synchrotron in France showed that a large portion of the uranium accumulated on the bacterial cell walls. Most importantly, scientists identified a pentavalent form of uranium (U(V)), which is considered very rare and unstable in nature. It turns out that bacteria bind uranium with iron and oxygen to form a stable FeU(V)O4 compound.

Significance in solving ecological problems

This compound was previously found only in soils in areas of Croatia where uranium ammunition was used, but its formation mechanism remained a mystery to science. The new study proved for the first time that bacteria play the primary role in this process. Another unexpected aspect is that the resulting compound did not lose its stability even when in contact with oxygen.

For regions with a history of uranium mining and problems with radioactive waste sites, such as Uzbekistan, this discovery could have great practical significance. Cleaning groundwater using natural microorganisms is much cheaper and more environmentally safe than traditional chemical methods.

Currently, scientists are working on new biotechnologies to apply this process on a large scale and to treat contaminated soils. If this method is implemented, it will be possible to restore thousands of hectares of radioactively contaminated land around the world.

УранЭкологияБиотехнологияРадиацияКашфиёт
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears in live photos for the first time: New flagship capabilitiesSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 appears in live photos for the first time: New flagship capabilitiesToday, 16:59White House Establishes New Scientific Board to Study UAP Phenomena: Avi Loeb Appointed as HeadWhite House Establishes New Scientific Board to Study UAP Phenomena: Avi Loeb Appointed as HeadToday, 15:55Free VPN Apps at Risk: 2.4 Billion User Data Records LeakedFree VPN Apps at Risk: 2.4 Billion User Data Records LeakedToday, 15:20SpaceX prepares to launch Starship V3, the largest rocket in human historySpaceX prepares to launch Starship V3, the largest rocket in human historyToday, 14:23A New Era for OLED Monitors: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1400 Standard AnnouncedA New Era for OLED Monitors: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1400 Standard AnnouncedToday, 13:56Redmi Note 17 Series: 9000 mAh Battery and New Snapdragon ProcessorsRedmi Note 17 Series: 9000 mAh Battery and New Snapdragon ProcessorsToday, 12:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures