Former Cameroon national team head coach Valery Nepomnyashiy highly praised Argentina's advancement to the 2026 World Cup semifinals. In his opinion, the team led by Lionel Scaloni is overcoming not only their opponents but also internal difficulties.

The expert compared the current Argentina squad to the team that reached the final of the 1990 World Cup.

Nepomnyashiy recalled the 1990 Argentina team

Valery Nepomnyashiy says that today's Argentina reminds him of the 1990 team.

In that tournament, the Argentines did not have an easy path to the final, facing great difficulties at every stage.

The expert emphasized that the current team possesses the same character and ability to deliver results under pressure.

“One can only respect such a team”

Nepomnyashiy noted that Argentina is overcoming not only opponents but also problems within their own game.

“The current Argentina national team is overcoming both the opponent and their own difficulties. One can only respect and admire such a team. I really like them,” he said.

A difficult hurdle against Switzerland

Argentina played a complex match against Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

No winner was determined in regulation time, but in extra time, the reigning champions prevailed with a 3:1 scoreline.

This result once again showed the team's ability to withstand pressure in decisive moments.

Now England is ahead

Lionel Scaloni's charges will face the England national team in the semifinals.

On one side, Argentina led by Messi and Alvarez; on the other, England led by Kane and Bellingham will fight for a spot in the final.

Whether Nepomnyashiy's comparison holds true or if Argentina will go even further than in 1990 — the semifinal will show.