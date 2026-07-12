“This Argentina reminds me of the 1990 team”: Nepomnyashiy on the path to the final

·33·Sport
“This Argentina reminds me of the 1990 team”: Nepomnyashiy on the path to the final

Former Cameroon national team head coach Valery Nepomnyashiy highly praised Argentina's advancement to the 2026 World Cup semifinals. In his opinion, the team led by Lionel Scaloni is overcoming not only their opponents but also internal difficulties.

The expert compared the current Argentina squad to the team that reached the final of the 1990 World Cup.

Nepomnyashiy recalled the 1990 Argentina team

Valery Nepomnyashiy says that today's Argentina reminds him of the 1990 team.

In that tournament, the Argentines did not have an easy path to the final, facing great difficulties at every stage.

The expert emphasized that the current team possesses the same character and ability to deliver results under pressure.

“One can only respect such a team”

Nepomnyashiy noted that Argentina is overcoming not only opponents but also problems within their own game.

“The current Argentina national team is overcoming both the opponent and their own difficulties. One can only respect and admire such a team. I really like them,” he said.

A difficult hurdle against Switzerland

Argentina played a complex match against Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

No winner was determined in regulation time, but in extra time, the reigning champions prevailed with a 3:1 scoreline.

This result once again showed the team's ability to withstand pressure in decisive moments.

Now England is ahead

Lionel Scaloni's charges will face the England national team in the semifinals.

On one side, Argentina led by Messi and Alvarez; on the other, England led by Kane and Bellingham will fight for a spot in the final.

Whether Nepomnyashiy's comparison holds true or if Argentina will go even further than in 1990 — the semifinal will show.

ArgentinaВалерий НепомнящийЛионель СкалониАнглияШвейцария
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Messi makes important statement ahead of his first match against EnglandMessi makes important statement ahead of his first match against EnglandToday, 16:32Haaland's father unhappy with referee: "We were robbed"Haaland's father unhappy with referee: "We were robbed"Today, 16:17Jude Bellingham saved his semi-final against Argentina thanks to his mother's adviceJude Bellingham saved his semi-final against Argentina thanks to his mother's adviceToday, 15:57Lionel Messi's clash with the referee: Argentina on the verge of the semi-finalsLionel Messi's clash with the referee: Argentina on the verge of the semi-finalsToday, 15:39Erling Haaland on Jude Bellingham: England and Real Madrid are lucky to have such a starErling Haaland on Jude Bellingham: England and Real Madrid are lucky to have such a starToday, 15:31Thomas Tuchel clarifies why Declan Rice was substitutedThomas Tuchel clarifies why Declan Rice was substitutedToday, 15:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan