Messi makes important statement ahead of his first match against England

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Messi makes important statement ahead of his first match against England

Lionel Messi is on the verge of facing the England national team for the first time in his career. The Argentina captain emphasized that ahead of the 2026 World Cup semifinal, this match holds special significance for both him and the entire team.

However, the reigning champions are heading into the decisive clash amidst fatigue. Messi openly admitted that Argentina played extra time in the last two stages and the team has expended a lot of energy.

«This will be a unique match for me»

When asked about his first encounter against England, Messi noted that matches against strong national teams are always special.

«Yes, of course. Matches against strong national teams are always special. I have never played against England, so this match will be a unique and special one for me,» he said.

Argentina expended great effort

Argentina did not reach the semifinal easily. The team was forced to play extra time in their recent matches.

Messi emphasized this aspect:

«This is a World Cup semifinal. Now we will rest and prepare seriously for this game. Our team played extra time twice and expended a lot of energy.»

The main intrigue of the semifinal

The clash between England and Argentina is expected to be one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament.

On one side, the reigning champions led by Messi, and on the other, England led by Kane and Bellingham will take the field.

Messi's first England test

For Messi, this match is not just a fight for a spot in the final, but another new chapter in his career.

Now the main question is — despite the fatigue, can Argentina put on another great performance against England?

Lionel MessiEnglandArgentinaWorld CupFootball
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