Why is Manchester United avoiding big names in the transfer market?

Manchester United continues to shape its new strategy in the transfer market. In recent years, the club's management has been trying to maintain a balance between strengthening the squad and financial discipline. However, the club's decision to pass on star players like Declan Rice and Harry Kane has sparked significant debate among fans and experts. According to Goal.com, this caution may stem from fears lingering from past failed transfers. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Tyrone Marshall, the club's failure to enter negotiations with Tottenham for Harry Kane was a major mistake. Additionally, Manchester United had the opportunity to sign Declan Rice before he joined Arsenal. Today, the club's management is focusing on players who fit the team's system and will justify their value in the future, rather than expensive "Galactico"-style signings.

A new approach in midfield

Currently, Manchester United fans are asking for a defensive midfielder who can replace Casemiro. However, the club's leadership seems to have abandoned the search for a traditional "destroyer" midfielder. Instead, the team is focusing on more versatile, technically gifted, and mobile players who meet the demands of the English Premier League. Names like Andrey Santos and Ederson are said to fit these requirements.

Club officials believe that in a 4-2-3-1 tactical setup, two versatile midfielders can perform the duties of a single pure defensive midfielder more effectively. This serves to increase the team's mobility in the center of the pitch. While there are rumors linking the club to stars like Aurelien Tchouameni, the club is considering more realistic options.

Marcus Rashford's future and implementing new plans

One of the most important issues within the club remains the future of Marcus Rashford. Although positive negotiations have been held with the 28-year-old forward, the possibility of his sale still exists. If Rashford leaves the team, Manchester United will direct the funds toward signing wingers. At the moment, West Ham's Crysencio Summerville and Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye are seen as the primary candidates.

In conclusion, it can be said that Manchester United is attempting to change its image in the transfer market. The club is no longer just chasing famous names, but prioritizing long-term stability. How effective this strategy will be will be shown by the results in the new season.