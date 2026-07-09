Capello calls Messi the greatest: but did not hide one important difference

·74·Sport
Capello calls Messi the greatest: but did not hide one important difference

Renowned Italian expert Fabio Capello shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi's current form. He called the Argentine star the greatest player in history, but also admitted that age is taking its toll.

According to Capello, Messi is no longer the player who can dribble past everyone on the pitch as he once did, but he remains a key figure for his team in decisive moments.

“Messi is the greatest player in history”

Speaking about Messi's place in football, Fabio Capello highlighted his technique and talent.

“Messi is the greatest player in history. Of course, age is having an effect. He possesses unparalleled technical skill and genuine football talent,” said Capello.

In his opinion, Messi's level has brought great joy to football fans over the years.

Capello also noted that Messi has changed

The Italian expert compared Messi's current state with his prime years.

“He is no longer the Messi who would take the ball, dribble past three players, and score a goal,” he emphasized.

However, Capello does not view this as a criticism, but as a natural process. In his view, even though age is a factor, Messi can still influence the outcome of a match.

Confidence remains even after two penalties

Capello also recalled that Messi failed to convert two penalties in this World Cup.

Nevertheless, he stressed that the Argentine's contributions to football cannot be measured by such episodes.

“We must always be grateful for what he has done for football,” said Capello.

Haaland, Mbappe, and Messi compared

Fabio Capello also compared Messi with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

In his view, Haaland is a player of immense physical strength, while Mbappe combines speed and technique.

Messi, even if not in his prime, continues to display brilliant movements on the pitch.

The match against Egypt was another example

Capello cited the match against Egypt as an example of Messi's ability to make his mark in decisive situations.

Argentina managed to overcome a difficult situation and win that game. According to Capello, Messi can still make a difference for his team in such moments.

Messi is not as young as he used to be, but a single decision of his on the pitch can still change the fate of an entire match — that is the main point Capello made.

Lionel MessiFabio CapelloFootballArgentinaWorld Cup
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