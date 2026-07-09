Mason Greenwood, currently playing for Marseille, one of the most prestigious clubs in France after Paris Saint-Germain, is on the verge of a new turning point in his career. Although the forward has joined pre-season training, negotiations regarding his future have reached a decisive stage. Two major European clubs—Spain's Atletico Madrid and Turkey's Fenerbahce—have launched a serious battle for the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information released by L'Equipe, Atletico Madrid has expressed its readiness to fully meet the financial demands set by Marseille. The Spaniards have put forward an offer of 45 million euros in guaranteed fees plus 5 million euros in bonuses. However, this deal is stalling due to complex internal clauses related to agency commissions and the player's salary. The Marseille management aims to maximize the net profit entering the club's treasury after all expenses.

Why is the Turkish option superior?

Although the total sum offered by Atletico Madrid seems higher, at the moment, Turkey's Fenerbahce is leading this race. The Istanbul club has offered 40 million euros plus bonuses, but their offer does not include agency fees. Representatives of Mason Greenwood have agreed to waive their share of the transfer fee in exchange for a long-term, four-year contract. This is considered more financially beneficial for Marseille.

Fenerbahce management has declared the 24-year-old English forward their main target for the summer transfer window. The club has established close contact with the player's lawyer, Martin Budworth, who is playing a key role in convincing Greenwood to move to Istanbul. Although the prestige of Atletico Madrid initially attracted the player, the situation is now shifting in favor of the Turks.

According to Goal.com, all parties plan to make a final decision on this transfer within the next 24-48 hours. Information from the Marseille training base indicates that negotiations are proceeding rapidly, and the name of Mason Greenwood's new team is expected to be known by Thursday.

In Istanbul, fan excitement has reached its peak. Recently, an announcement regarding a new member of the Fenerbahce basketball team was misinterpreted on social media as the Mason Greenwood transfer, causing a stir. If the club management fails to complete this transfer, they are certain to face sharp criticism from fans who have high hopes. So far, all indicators suggest a high probability of the player heading to the Turkish Super Lig.