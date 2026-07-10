Norwegian goalkeeper nears City: Potential reunion with Haaland

35-year-old goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland, who guarded the net for the Norway national team at the 2026 World Cup, may continue his career in the English Premier League.

According to The Sun, new Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca is considering the option of bringing the experienced goalkeeper to the team.

Nyland on Manchester City's radar

According to the source, Maresca wants to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

Ørjan Nyland is currently a free agent. He left the Spanish club Sevilla in the summer and is free to choose a new team.

Other English clubs are also interested in him

It is not just Manchester City that has joined the race for Nyland.

Reports suggest that Leeds and three other English clubs are also pursuing the Norwegian goalkeeper, further increasing the likelihood of his return to England.

Potential to play in the same team as Haaland

If Nyland's transfer to Manchester City goes through, he will play alongside his Norway teammate Erling Haaland at the club.

Following Norway's successful run at the 2026 World Cup, interest in the national team's players has intensified.

City has goalkeepers, but there are questions

Manchester City currently has goalkeepers such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford, and Marcus Bettinelli.

However, Trafford is reportedly on Newcastle's transfer list, which is why Maresca may feel the need for a player with additional experience in the goalkeeping line.

Will experience be the deciding factor?

For the 35-year-old Nyland, this transfer could be an important opportunity in his career.

Manchester City, meanwhile, aims to increase competition and squad depth by acquiring an experienced goalkeeper as a free agent.