Julian Alvarez makes an open statement ahead of the match against England

After Argentina's victory over Switzerland in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, Argentine national team striker Julian Alvarez spoke about the team captain, Lionel Messi and the ultimate goals ahead. Zamin.uz presents the details of this exciting statement.

Towards new victories for the captain

Alvarez emphasized that 'La Albiceleste' (the Argentina national team) aims to win the top prize at the World Cup not only for the honor of the country but also for their legendary captain.

Julian Alvarez's heartfelt words: “We will do everything in our power so that Messi wins the World Cup once again. For him, every match is a real battle. The first thing I did after scoring was to hug Messi,” the striker was quoted as saying by The Touchline.

Super clash against England in the semi-finals

As a reminder, the Argentina national team secured their spot in the semi-finals by convincingly defeating Switzerland 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

Now, the reigning world champions face a very serious test on the threshold of the final:

Upcoming opponent: England national team.

Match status: A fierce battle for a spot in the 2026 World Cup final.

Time to defend the championship title

For the record, the Argentina national team won the trophy by defeating France in a penalty shootout in the dramatic final of the previous World Cup in Qatar. Now, Messi and his teammates are close to repeating history and winning gold medals for the second time in a row.