Historic moment at the 2026 World Cup: The top four ranked teams reach the semifinals

For the first time in football history at the 2026 World Cup, all four top-ranked national teams in the FIFA rankings have reached the semifinals. France, Argentina, Spain, and England will compete for a spot in the final.

This situation demonstrates the high level of parity in the World Cup semifinals. Both on paper and on the pitch, the tournament's strongest teams remain.

France and Spain will clash in the first semifinal

The French national team, currently ranked first in the FIFA rankings, will face third-ranked Spain in the semifinal.

Team ranking points:

France — 1948.97 points;

Spain — 1934.79 points.

Both teams have distinguished themselves with high-level performances throughout the tournament. For this reason, this match is considered a final-worthy encounter.

Argentina to battle England for a place in the final

In the second semifinal, second-ranked Argentina will face fourth-ranked England.

Ranking status:

Argentina — 1943.47 points;

England — 1889.42 points.

The reigning world champions, Argentina, will attempt to secure another final spot. England faces one of the biggest tests on their path to a long-awaited trophy.

Why is this a historic result?

For the first time in World Cup history, all four top-ranked teams in the FIFA rankings have reached the semifinals simultaneously.

This indicates:

a decrease in sensations;

that favorites have withstood the pressure;

that the level of competition in the semifinals will be extremely high.

The World Cup continues until July 19

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by Mexico, Canada, and the USA, will run until July 19.

Argentina is the current champion. However, to reach the final, they must overcome the England hurdle. In the other pairing, a major football battle is expected between France and Spain.

Now there is only one main question: which two teams among the top-ranked will reach the decisive match?