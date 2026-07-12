“I am completely devastated”: McGregor on his defeat at UFC 329

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“I am completely devastated”: McGregor on his defeat at UFC 329

Conor McGregor, who returned to the octagon at UFC 329 in Las Vegas after a 5-year hiatus but suffered a serious knee injury in the opening seconds and lost to Max Holloway, has addressed his fans. The legendary Irish fighter released his first statement regarding the incident via his official social media page. Zamin.uz presents the athlete's heartfelt words.

“Everything was fine before the fight”

McGregor revealed that he had no health issues before the fight, that training had gone perfectly, and that he never expected such an unfortunate accident:

“I had no injuries before the fight. During training and pre-fight preparation, I threw kicks, put weight on my plant leg, and jumped. Everything was fine.

This happened unexpectedly. I am completely devastated right now. I can only describe it as extremely unfortunate,” McGregor said bitterly.

A super-fight ended prematurely

It is worth noting that the clash between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway was considered by millions of fans as the most anticipated event of the year. However:

  • Injury in the opening seconds: As soon as the fight started, Conor suffered a severe knee injury unexpectedly.

  • Technical knockout: Unable to continue the fight due to pain, the Irish athlete lost via technical knockout.

For Conor, who returned to the big stage after five years with big goals, this injury was not only a physical but also a heavy mental blow. Currently, the athlete's health and recovery process are under medical supervision.

Conor McGregorMax HollowayUFC 329MMASports News
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