Following a dramatic 2-1 victory over Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, England striker and captain Harry Kane shared emotional photos with fans in the stands. Zamin.uz presents the England captain's heartfelt words and his incredible statistics at this World Cup.

United with the fans

After securing a spot in the semi-finals in a tough match, Harry Kane posted photos on his official social media accounts with the supporters gathered at the stadium. He left a short but meaningful caption:

«We are here – together», wrote the England top scorer.

Harry Kane's phenomenal performance at the 2026 World Cup

Kane has become the true 'weapon' of the English attack in the current tournament. He has participated in every match for the national team, showing high consistency:

Time on the pitch: Total 564 minutes (played every minute of every match).

Productivity: Found the back of the net 6 times.

Team play: Provided 1 assist for his teammates.

A clash of giants in the semi-finals: England vs. Argentina!

With the quarter-finals concluded, fans are looking forward to one of the biggest matches of the year in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. For a spot in the final and the gold medals, the England team led by Harry Kane will face the reigning world champions — Argentina .

Earlier, Argentina striker Julian Alvarez also stated that they would give their all for Messi, which will surely increase the intensity of the upcoming match.

The decisive stage of the World Cup

Recall that the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been held since June 11 in three countries — Mexico, Canada, and the USA.