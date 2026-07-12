One of Milena's dreams came true: she became a mermaid!

·83·Culture
One of Milena's dreams came true: she became a mermaid!

Shahzoda Muhammedova has made one of her daughter Milena's dreams come true. She posted photos on social media of her daughter dressed as a mermaid by the water.

According to the actress and blogger, one of Milena's dreams was to become a mermaid. That is why she prepared such a look for her daughter.

In the shots, Milena is seen by the sea in a mermaid costume. The photos quickly caught the attention of followers.

Social media users warmly received Milena's look. Many left positive comments under the photos, praising the little girl's appearance and the choice of costume.

A little girl in a mermaid outfit sitting on the seashore.

Shahzoda Muhammedova frequently shares moments related to her family and children on social media. This time, too, the post regarding Milena's dream was met with interest by fans.

Shahzoda MuhammedovaMilena
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Alisher Odilov surprised everyone by visiting the stadium on his wedding day (video)Alisher Odilov surprised everyone by visiting the stadium on his wedding day (video)Today, 16:56Bright moments from the wedding of national team footballer Akmal Mozgovoy (video)Bright moments from the wedding of national team footballer Akmal Mozgovoy (video)Today, 16:24Actress Ra’no Shodiyeva has become a grandmother for the fourth time!Actress Ra’no Shodiyeva has become a grandmother for the fourth time!Today, 13:56Shahzoda Muhammedova's beautiful seaside look captures fans' attentionShahzoda Muhammedova's beautiful seaside look captures fans' attentionToday, 13:38Sevara Nazarxon appears with her mother at the private premiere of her new album (video)Sevara Nazarxon appears with her mother at the private premiere of her new album (video)Yesterday, 18:33A $160,000 permit obtained for Taylor Swift's wedding in New YorkA $160,000 permit obtained for Taylor Swift's wedding in New YorkYesterday, 14:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
It has been revealed which region Abbosbek Fayzullayev is becoming a son-in-law to
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
Muborak Abdullayeva, who lost 70 kilograms, returns to the spotlight
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abdukodir Khusanov's brother in the spotlight due to wedding videos
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Saida Rametova puts an end to rumors: "Jumadulla-aka is alive"
Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)
Bright highlights from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding evening (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)
Videos from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's groom's party have surfaced (video)