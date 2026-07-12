One of Milena's dreams came true: she became a mermaid!

Shahzoda Muhammedova has made one of her daughter Milena's dreams come true. She posted photos on social media of her daughter dressed as a mermaid by the water.

According to the actress and blogger, one of Milena's dreams was to become a mermaid. That is why she prepared such a look for her daughter.

In the shots, Milena is seen by the sea in a mermaid costume. The photos quickly caught the attention of followers.

Social media users warmly received Milena's look. Many left positive comments under the photos, praising the little girl's appearance and the choice of costume.

Shahzoda Muhammedova frequently shares moments related to her family and children on social media. This time, too, the post regarding Milena's dream was met with interest by fans.