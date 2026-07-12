Haaland's father mocks referee, FIFA comments on controversial goal

·52·Sport
Haaland's father mocks referee, FIFA comments on controversial goal

Discussions regarding controversial episodes continue following Norway's defeat to England in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Erling Haaland, reacted sarcastically to the officiating after Jude Bellingham's goal.

FIFA later commented on the situation, stating that no evidence was found that the ball touched the overhead cable.

«Great job, Bellingham and referee»

After England's goal, Alf-Inge Haaland posted a short but sharp message on the social network X:

«Great job, Bellingham and referee».

His words were interpreted as a hint that the officials misjudged the situation before or during the shot.

What happened in the controversial episode?

The debate intensified following speculation that the ball might have hit the overhead stadium cable during its flight, changing its trajectory.

If such an incident had been confirmed, the episode could have been judged differently.

FIFA provided an official statement

After the match, FIFA announced that they had reviewed the episode using special technology.

The organization's statement noted that the specialized equipment did not record any vibrations during the ball's flight.

«Therefore, there is no evidence that the ball hit the overhead cable and changed its trajectory,» FIFA concluded.

Thus, the validity of Jude Bellingham's goal was confirmed once again.

England to face Argentina in the semi-finals

Having defeated Norway in the quarter-finals, the England national team will now face Argentina in the semi-finals.

Argentina, in turn, advanced to the next round after defeating Switzerland.

The main intrigue now is whether the officiating controversy surrounding the Norway match will affect England's morale ahead of the semi-final.

World CupErling HaalandJude BellinghamEnglandFIFA
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