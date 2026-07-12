New Conflict Between Elon Musk and Sam Altman: Were Apple Technologies Stolen

Competition between global tech giants has reached a new level. The long-standing conflict between Elon Musk and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has reignited following a lawsuit filed by Apple. This time, it concerns not only AI, but also industrial espionage and data centers in space. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The situation escalated when Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI. According to the claim, OpenAI illegally used Apple's trade secrets, electronic component schematics, and the architecture of future devices. The most sensational accusation is that over 400 former Apple employees joined OpenAI, and former VP of Design Tan Tan asked candidates to bring Apple components to interviews.

Musk's harsh accusations and the level of "fraud"

Commenting on these reports, Elon Musk stated on his X (formerly Twitter) page that Sam Altman has "taken fraud to a whole new level." Musk believes that OpenAI has not only abandoned its initial non-profit ideals but is also profiting by misappropriating the intellectual property of other companies.

Sam Altman did not remain silent and mocked Musk's plan to create orbital data centers as part of the SpaceX project. He accused Musk of selling investors on the idea of "short-term space data centers" that are difficult to implement. In response, Musk stated that SpaceX would begin launching these devices as early as next year, sarcastically telling Altman: "Maybe you can come and see, if your regulators allow it."

Starmind project and computing power in space

Each unit provides up to 150 kW of computing power;

Equipped with a dedicated central module for AI tasks;

Features a liquid cooling system and protection against micrometeorites;

Powered by massive solar panels.

According to ixbt.com, SpaceX has already unveiled the AI1 satellite, which is the foundation of the Starmind project. The technical capabilities of these devices are impressive:

Production of these satellites is planned at the Gigasat facility in Texas. This project is seen as a huge step toward creating an independent AI infrastructure in space.

Recall that the conflict between Musk and Altman began in 2018. At that time, Musk, one of the founders of OpenAI, wanted to take control of the company but left the project after being rejected. Later, OpenAI's shift to a commercial model angered Musk, and he filed lawsuits several times. The current situation indicates that the uncompromising struggle between the two billionaires will continue for a long time.